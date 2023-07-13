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Why is the Republican Party Trying to Control Women’s Bodies?

The Republican Party’s unnatural preoccupation with controlling women’s bodies and the resulting backlash sparks hot debates from coast to coast Just when you thought it couldn’t get any weirder within the Republican party and the subject of private matters pertaining to women’s choices regarding their bodies, it has. The need to control women’s bodies within […]

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Republicans: Keeping Fat Cats Rich and Cutting Teacher’s Pay?

As if teachers, police, and fire fighters weren’t already grossly underpaid considering the invaluable services they provide us, this past February Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) announced his intention to reward Florida teachers for their hard work and years of service by providing them with an annual salary cut of $2,335 a year! Yes, you […]

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How Many U.S. Companies are Outsourcing Jobs?

Outsourcing jobs is a hotly debated issue these days. The elitists think nothing of it and feel it’s only fair that they should be able to turn as big a profit as possible at all costs – even if it’s at the cost of the American economy and America’s jobs. Roughly a year ago a […]

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Advertising Waste: Understanding and Addressing It

Internet, Technology Comments (0)

Advertising is a crucial element of any business strategy. By creating awareness and interest among potential customers, advertising helps businesses achieve their goals of improving their bottom line and fostering healthy competition. But it can also be a source of significant waste. 

Advertising waste is a significant challenge that businesses of all sizes and industries face when promoting their products or services. In today’s highly competitive marketplace, it is critical for businesses to use their advertising budgets effectively to reach and engage their target audience. However, many businesses struggle with advertising waste, which occurs when their advertising fails to generate a positive return on investment. The causes of advertising waste can vary, from poor audience targeting and ineffective messaging to ad fraud and other forms of digital ad waste. The consequences of advertising waste can be severe, leading to financial losses and missed opportunities for growth.  Read the rest of this entry »

July 13, 2023

Starfall.com – learning to read has never been so easy and fun

Education Comments (0)

Reading is an important part of a child’s growth and development and getting them started so that it is included as a well loved part of their life is a key step. The Starfall website has created an ingenious way for kids of all levels to feel empowered in their own progress. No matter what learning level, there are a multitude of fun choices that are complemented with music, fun videos and complimentary words and uses. The blend of visual and audio is reinforced with fun game areas, so your child enjoys the time spent while learning. Read the rest of this entry »

December 4, 2012